Flames' Sam Bennett: Avoids arbitration
Bennett and the Flames agreed on a two-year deal worth $2.55 million AAV on Wednesday.
Bennett filed for salary arbitration in early July, and the team was able to avoid the standstill reaching that point by the agreement. The 2014 fourth-overall pick was solid last season, racking up 27 points and logging major minutes for the Flames in 71 games. Now that the deal is official, expect Bennett to occupy a first-line wing spot in 2019-20, and be given major minutes on the power play.
