Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his high hit on Sharks defenseman Radim Simek in the New Year's Eve contest, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This is a bit surprising since the replay clearly showed Bennett flatten Simek (undisclosed) after he'd gotten rid of the puck, but evidently, the NHL felt that handing the Flames forward a match penalty and corresponding five-minute major with 23 seconds remaining in the contest was enough of a punishment. The Flames will pay a visit to the Shark Tank on Feb. 7 -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Sharks settle the score with Bennett at that time.