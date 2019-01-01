Flames' Sam Bennett: Avoids supplemental discipline
Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his high hit on Sharks defenseman Radim Simek in the New Year's Eve contest, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This is a bit surprising since the replay clearly showed Bennett flatten Simek (undisclosed) after he'd gotten rid of the puck, but evidently, the NHL felt that handing the Flames forward a match penalty and corresponding five-minute major with 23 seconds remaining in the contest was enough of a punishment. The Flames will pay a visit to the Shark Tank on Feb. 7 -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Sharks settle the score with Bennett at that time.
