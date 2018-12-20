Flames' Sam Bennett: Awaiting medical clearance
Bennett (upper body) is expected to play against the Lightning on Thursday, but needs clearance from the medical staff, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett is slated to play a second-line role for Thursday's tilt, which could help him shake off his current slump. Prior to getting hurt, the winger managed a mere two points in his previous 11 outings. If Bennett or James Neal (lower body) is unable to play, either Austin Czarnik or Buddy Robinson will slot into the lineup.
