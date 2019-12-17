Bennett (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett will return to a bottom-six role following his one-month absence, skating with Tobias Rieder and Michael Frolik on the Flames' fourth line. The 23-year-old has only picked up five points in 20 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.