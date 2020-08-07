Bennett scored a goal, notched an assist, went plus-3 and doled out a game-high eight hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Bennett was a force to be reckoned with as the Flames clinched the series win over the Jets. His biggest moment in the contest was his goal with 0.7 seconds left in the first period to double the lead to 2-0. He continued to make his presence felt with physicality during the rest of the game. The 24-year-old forward recorded three points, nine shots and 22 hits in the four-game series.