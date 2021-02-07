Bennett tallied a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Bennett got a look on a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, who supplied the assists on his third-period insurance tally. The 24-year-old Bennett has been the subject of trade rumors recently, but his physical play shows he's willing to give the Flames all he's got when he plays. He's up to two points, 21 hits, 15 shots and a minus-5 rating through 10 contests, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect an extended hot streak from the tough forward.