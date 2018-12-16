Bennett won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blues due to an unspecified injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Bennett hasn't missed a game since the 2016-17 season. It's unclear what's bothering him, but the Flames will lose a piece of their top six and power play. The official lineup won't be released until warmups, and James Neal could see a promotion to the second line in Bennett's absence.