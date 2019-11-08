Flames' Sam Bennett: Chips in assist
Bennett registered a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Bennett set up Noah Hanifin's blast late in the second period. The fourth-overall pick from 2014 has been a rare sight on the scoresheet -- the helper was Bennett's fifth point in 17 games. He's added 32 hits and 29 shots on goal, but it's just not enough to make the 23-year-old a factor outside of deep fantasy formats.
