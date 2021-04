Bennett registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bennett earned the secondary helper on Joakim Nordstrom's first goal as a Flame in the first period. The 24-year-old Bennett has collected three points in his last four outings, which counts as a surge for the fourth-liner. He's up to nine points, 65 shots on net, 72 hits and 19 PIM through 36 games overall.