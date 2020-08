Bennett picked up a power-play assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars.

Bennett had the only helper on Johnny Gaudreau's first-period marker. Through 10 postseason games, Bennett produced five goals, three assists, 32 shots and 54 hits as a force on the third line. The 24-year-old forward will look to get back to the 25-point threshold next season after missing the mark for the first time in his five-year career in 2019-20.