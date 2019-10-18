Flames' Sam Bennett: Collects first goal of season
Bennett scored a goal on four shots and was plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win versus Detroit.
It was the first goal of the season for Bennett, who was stuck in a six-game point drought and hadn't reached the scoresheet since notching an assist in the season opener. The 23-year-old showed promise with an 18-goal, 36-point rookie campaign in 2015-16, but has since failed to top 13 goals or 27 points.
