Bennett (lower body) scored the equalizer in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

The Flames held three different leads in the contest, but fell behind in the third period until Bennett's tally with 2:43 remaining in regulation. It's his second goal and third point of the year in 10 outings, but the 23-year-old has also provided 20 hits and 10 PIM, showing a bit of his trademark grit.