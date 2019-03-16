Flames' Sam Bennett: Considered day-to-day
Bennett is battling an upper-body injury that leaves him day-to-day and unavailable Saturday against the Jets.
It looks as though Bennett isn't suffering from anything serious, but his injury will prevent him from playing in at least one contest. The Flames will employ an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup without him, slotting Michael Stone in as the extra blueliner. Bennett's next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
