Flames' Sam Bennett: Dealing with undisclosed issue
Bennett didn't practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
At this point it isn't clear if Bennett is in any danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Montreal. He's notched three goals and four points through 23 games this season.
