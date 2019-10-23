Bennett (lower body) said he'll play in Thursday's game against the Panthers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett's return comes at a favorable time as Johnny Gaudreau's (illness) status is in question for Thursday's matchup. Bennett, 23, is expected to slot onto the second line while also enjoying work on the power play, which could have minimal value against the Panthers' sixth-ranked penalty kill (87.0 percent).