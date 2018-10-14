Bennett scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Avalanche.

As the lone scorer in the second period, Bennett stormed toward the net and drove in a rebound from a Mikael Backlund shot up close. Hopefully this gets Bennett's confidence up, as the 2014 fourth overall pick is still only averaging 0.37 points per game over parts of five seasons with Calgary.

