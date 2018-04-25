Flames' Sam Bennett: Endures another disappointing campaign
Bennett recorded 26 points for the second consecutive season in 2017-18, finishing with 11 goals and 15 assists.
The fourth overall pick in 2014, expectations were high for Bennett when he joined the Flames late in the 2014-15 season and turned in some impressive performances during Calgary's run to the second round of the playoffs. Since then, though, Bennett's game has regressed. In his first full season, Bennett set his current season-best marks of 18 goals and 18 assists over 77 contests, but produced just 52 points over the next 163 games. Bennett still has the ability to be a good player in the NHL, but will need to regain his confidence to fulfill his potential.
