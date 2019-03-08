Flames' Sam Bennett: Exits in third period
Bennett exited Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes in the third period.
Bennett received a hit from Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle and slowly exited the ice under his own power. He did not return to the contest. Coach Bill Peters did not provide an update on the forward's status after the game.
