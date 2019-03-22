Flames' Sam Bennett: Exits with upper-body injury
Bennett (upper body) will not return to Thursday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett entered Thursday's contest already nursing an upper-body issue, so it isn't clear if this is related or a separate injury. Another update on the 22-year-old forward's condition should be released prior to Saturday's game against the Canucks.
