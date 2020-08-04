Bennett scored a goal on three shots, dished three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 2.

Bennett's tally at 17:29 of the second period tied the game at two, but his cross-checking minor in the third right after Winnipeg retook the lead made for a listless last 10 minutes for the Flames. The 24-year-old Bennett is getting a chance at the third-line center role in the playoffs, and he's delivered nine hits and five shots in two games. However, with four PIM, he could find himself in head coach Geoff Ward's doghouse with an ill-timed penalty.