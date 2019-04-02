Flames' Sam Bennett: Fine following early exit
Coach Bill Peters relayed after Monday's game against the Ducks that Bennett (upper body) is "fine" and will play again before the regular season closes out, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Considering there are only two games left in the regular season, it's a good sign that Bennett's issue won't cost him much, if any, time. He had just missed seven of the last eight contests due to an upper-body injury, which led to concerns that more missed time was on the horizon, but the fourth pick overall in 2014 looks to be a candidate to return as soon as Wednesday for a rematch with the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...