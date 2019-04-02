Coach Bill Peters relayed after Monday's game against the Ducks that Bennett (upper body) is "fine" and will play again before the regular season closes out, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Considering there are only two games left in the regular season, it's a good sign that Bennett's issue won't cost him much, if any, time. He had just missed seven of the last eight contests due to an upper-body injury, which led to concerns that more missed time was on the horizon, but the fourth pick overall in 2014 looks to be a candidate to return as soon as Wednesday for a rematch with the Ducks.