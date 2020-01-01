Play

Bennett tallied a goal on four shots and dished six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

It was his first tally since Nov. 2, a span of 11 appearances that was interrupted by an upper-body injury. Bennett has just six points to go with 44 shots on goal and 56 hits in 26 games this year. The 23-year-old will likely fall short of the 27 points he had last season, and his physicality isn't enough to offset his lack of offense in fantasy circles.

