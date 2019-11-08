Play

Bennett (foot) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's night's matchup with St. Louis, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 23-year-old winger's evidently still feeling the effects of the shot he blocked with his foot during Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. If Bennett's unable to go, Michael Frolik will draw into the lineup against the Blues.

