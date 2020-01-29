Bennett notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Bennett snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on Mark Jankowski's second-period tally. The winger has had two dry spells of that length this season, and he's at just seven points in 35 contests. Bennett has added 74 hits, 59 shots on goal and 28 PIM, but fantasy owners can do better than what the 23-year-old has produced so far.