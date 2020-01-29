Flames' Sam Bennett: Garners helper Tuesday
Bennett notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.
Bennett snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on Mark Jankowski's second-period tally. The winger has had two dry spells of that length this season, and he's at just seven points in 35 contests. Bennett has added 74 hits, 59 shots on goal and 28 PIM, but fantasy owners can do better than what the 23-year-old has produced so far.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.