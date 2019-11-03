Flames' Sam Bennett: Gets in on action
Bennett scored a goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Bennett's goal at the 8:20 mark of the second period gave the Flames some breathing room, putting them up by two goals, but it was ultimately not needed thanks to David Rittich's 43-save shutout. Bennett has found the scoresheet four times in 14 games this season, making him a risky fantasy play.
