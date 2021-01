Bennett registered an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Bennett's first point of the year was the primary assist on Milan Lucic's tally late in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett has played on the third line for much of the season, but he's struggled to produce. He has just five shots on goal, eight hits and a minus-4 rating through six outings. Fantasy managers can leave him be, as no part of his game is up to his standards early in 2020-21.