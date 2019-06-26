Bennett received a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.

This news isn't surprising, considering the Flames wouldn't want Bennett to hit the open market without receiving compensation in return. The 23-year-old produced 27 points in 71 games during his fourth full season at the NHL level, and seems to be entering his prime. He's arbitration-eligible this summer, so he'll likely be due a raise after earning just $1.95 million this campaign.