Flames' Sam Bennett: Good to go for Game 1
Bennett (upper body) skated on a regular line during Tuesday's practice, indicating he should be ready to rock for Game 1 against Colorado on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett didn't suit up for Saturday's season finale against the Oilers because he was dealing with a minor upper-body issue, but he was never believed to be in serious danger of missing Game 1. The 22-year-old winger is expected to skate with Mark Jankowski and James Neal on the Flames' third line against the Avalanche.
