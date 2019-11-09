Flames' Sam Bennett: Good to go versus Blues
Bennett (foot) participated in Saturday's morning skate and is expected to play versus the Blues, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It appears Bennett won't have to miss any time after blocking a shot with his foot Thursday against the Devils. The winger has five points, 32 hits and 14 PIM through 17 appearances this season. He's expected to slot into his familiar third-line role alongside Derek Ryan and Alan Quine.
