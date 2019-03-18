Flames' Sam Bennett: Has chance to play Tuesday
Bennett (upper body) may be back in the mix for Tuesday's contest with the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett was a surprise scratch for Saturday's 2-1 loss versus the Jets, as the Flames went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen to cover his absence. They've since recalled Alan Quine and Curtis Lazar from AHL Stockton, and those two forwards figure to make the lineup should Bennett and Sean Monahan (illness) end up unable to play.
