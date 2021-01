Bennett (undisclosed) was held out of Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage for precautionary reasons.

Bennett was expected to play in a top-six role during the training camp game. Instead, the 24-year-old will watch from the sidelines. Per the Flames, Bennett can be considered day-to-day. There's little chance this affects his availability for Opening Night, where Bennett may take on a larger role with the team in 2020-21.