Bennett notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Bennett had the lone helper on Andrew Mangiapane's first of two tallies in the second period. The assists gave Bennett eight points, 76 hits and 60 shots on goal through 36 games this season. Limited to a bottom-six role, the 23-year-old hasn't shown enough to earn fantasy relevance.