Flames' Sam Bennett: Helpers on both goals
Bennett had an assist on both Flames' goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Bennett also had four hits for the second consecutive game. He's contributed three assists, two on the man advantage, and five shots in the two playoff appearances, and was boosted onto the top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau in overtime. If that change is permanent, Bennett's fantasy value would rise for as long as the arrangement lasts.
