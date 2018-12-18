Flames' Sam Bennett: Iffy to play Tuesday
Bennett, whose injury concerns his upper body, is questionable to face the Stars on Tuesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames have announced that struggling veteran James Neal will definitely miss the upcoming game with an upper-body injury of his own, so we can expect the team to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Bennett sits out. Currently, the third-line winger with a power-play role finds himself on pace for 12 goals and just as many assists through 81 games.
