Bennett (undisclosed) is listed as active for Sunday's home game versus the Golden Knights.

Bennett was banged up in last Thursday's 2-0 loss to Arizona but appears to have escaped relatively unharmed, as the 22-year-old gets set to take on Vegas who come in having won its last six games. In three games against Vegas this season, Bennett has posted a goal and a plus-1 rating.

