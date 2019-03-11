Flames' Sam Bennett: In lineup Sunday
Bennett (undisclosed) is listed as active for Sunday's home game versus the Golden Knights.
Bennett was banged up in last Thursday's 2-0 loss to Arizona but appears to have escaped relatively unharmed, as the 22-year-old gets set to take on Vegas who come in having won its last six games. In three games against Vegas this season, Bennett has posted a goal and a plus-1 rating.
