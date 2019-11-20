Flames' Sam Bennett: Lands on LTIR
Bennett (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett won't travel with the team during its upcoming road trip, and he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Dec. 9 against the Avalanche. Landing on LTIR signals he may be out even longer, as the Flames would get salary-cap relief -- he makes $2.55 million per year -- if the 23-year-old missed the rest of the season.
