Flames' Sam Bennett: Lends helping hand in win
Bennett recorded an assist in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Sunday.
Bennett registered his 13th assist of the season on Mikael Backlund's opening goal for his 24th point of 2018-19. With 11 goals and 13 assists through 60 games, Bennett only needs 12 more points to tie his 2015-16 total which presently stands as the best statistical season of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...