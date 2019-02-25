Bennett recorded an assist in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

Bennett registered his 13th assist of the season on Mikael Backlund's opening goal for his 24th point of 2018-19. With 11 goals and 13 assists through 60 games, Bennett only needs 12 more points to tie his 2015-16 total which presently stands as the best statistical season of his career.

