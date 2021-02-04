Bennett is likely to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Last Saturday, it was reported Bennett informed the Flames of his desire to be traded. Bennett has mostly been a bottom-six forward this season, but he worked alongside Johhny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan late in Tuesday's game against the Jets. With uncertainty around his future with the Flames, Bennett is a risky option for fantasy managers in deeper formats. The 24-year-old has one assist, 18 hits and a minus-5 rating through nine appearances this season.