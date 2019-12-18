Bennett (upper body) produced two hits in 8:58 during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Bennett missed 13 games with the injury, and coach Geoff Ward appears set to ease the forward back into the lineup. He played on the fourth line Tuesday -- with just five points and 43 hits in 21 games, expect the 23-year-old to remain in a bottom-six role going forward.