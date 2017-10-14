Flames' Sam Bennett: Logs just 11:58 of ice time in loss to Sens
Bennett failed to register a point and logged only 11:58 of ice time (just 33 seconds with the man advantage) during Friday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa.
The 21-year-old forward still hasn't marked the scoresheet through five games, and he's recorded just three shots. It's been a disappointing start for Bennett, and he's far from a must-own asset in the majority of fantasy settings. After dipping to 26 points in his sophomore campaign last year, the jury is still out on whether Bennett can solidify himself as an offensive contributor at the highest level.
