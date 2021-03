Bennett scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Bennett dumped the puck in, and Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit redirected it into his own net for the Flames' fourth and final goal. It doesn't get much easier than that for Bennett, who snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 24-year-old forward continues to struggle in a bottom-six role with only seven points, 63 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-15 rating through 33 contests.