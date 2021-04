Bennett produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bennett controlled the puck on a pass to Sean Monahan, who set up Matthew Tkachuk for the Flames' second goal. The 24-year-old Bennett has a goal and an assist over his last two games, but fantasy managers shouldn't rush to add him on that alone. He's posted just eight points with a minus-15 rating, 63 shots on net and 71 hits in 35 outings overall.