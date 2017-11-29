Flames' Sam Bennett: Misses practice as precaution
Bennett didn't practice Wednesday as a precaution after receiving stitches above his eye late in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Toronto, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
There's no reason to suspect Bennett is in any danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Arizona, but Calgary will undoubtedly release another update on his status if that ends up being the case. The 2014 first-round pick has had an extremely slow start to the season, picking up just four points (one goal, three assists) in 24 contests.
