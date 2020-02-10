Flames' Sam Bennett: Misses practice Monday
Bennett (illness) didn't practice Monday.
Bennett's in danger of missing Monday's game versus the Sharks, and it seems likely at this point. The 23-year-old is having a down year with just nine points (five goals, four assists) over 40 games, and Zac Rinaldo will likely draw into the lineup if Bennett can't go.
