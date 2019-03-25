Flames' Sam Bennett: Missing again Monday
Bennett (upper body) didn't take part in morning skate and is expected to miss Monday's matchup with the Kings, Flames Radio host Pat Steinberg reports.
Bennett should once again be replaced on the third line by James Neal. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Stars.
