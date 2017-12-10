Flames' Sam Bennett: Nets game winner Saturday
Bennett scored a great goal to break a 2-2 tie late in the third period Saturday against Vancouver.
Bennett has turned on the jets of late, compiling three goals and eight points in his last seven games. The 21-year-old isn't having a great season overall, but he's starting to turn things around with this recent stretch. He's worth a look in deeper formats right now, but keep in mind he is playing on the third line and hasn't been receiving power-play time. Bennett has potential, however, so an increased role would give a significant boost to his fantasy value.
