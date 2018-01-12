Bennett scored a power-play goal and took a minor penalty during Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

This was Bennett's first goal in eight outings, as his game-to-game consistency continues to hinder his fantasy value. The 21-year-old forward has tremendous upside, but with just six goals and 17 points for the campaign, it's difficult to justify rostering him in the majority of seasonal settings. It's definitely worth noting that his bottom-six role does limit his offensive opportunities, as he's logging just 14:02 of ice time -- 1:09 on the power play -- per game.