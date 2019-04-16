Flames' Sam Bennett: Nets power-play tally
Bennett scored a power-play goal and added three hits and 12 PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Bennett's second-period goal gave the Flames a brief glimmer of hope before Mikko Rantanen squashed it with a goal of his own 4:22 later. Bennett then got caught up in some shenanigans with Avalanche winger Matt Calvert, taking a misconduct penalty in the process. With four points and 11 hits in the series, Bennett has been one of the most productive Flames, which makes him worth a look as a DFS option for Wednesday's Game 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...