Bennett scored a power-play goal and added three hits and 12 PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Bennett's second-period goal gave the Flames a brief glimmer of hope before Mikko Rantanen squashed it with a goal of his own 4:22 later. Bennett then got caught up in some shenanigans with Avalanche winger Matt Calvert, taking a misconduct penalty in the process. With four points and 11 hits in the series, Bennett has been one of the most productive Flames, which makes him worth a look as a DFS option for Wednesday's Game 4.