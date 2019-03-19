Bennett (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Bennett participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes with the starting units. He was grouped with Sean Monahan (illness) and James Neal (lower body) on a fifth line. Bennett will have to wait until Thursday versus the Senators to have a chance to get back in the lineup, although his presence at two straight practices indicates his return is fairly close.