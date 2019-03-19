Flames' Sam Bennett: No go for Tuesday
Bennett (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Bennett participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes with the starting units. He was grouped with Sean Monahan (illness) and James Neal (lower body) on a fifth line. Bennett will have to wait until Thursday versus the Senators to have a chance to get back in the lineup, although his presence at two straight practices indicates his return is fairly close.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...