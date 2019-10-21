Flames' Sam Bennett: Not expected to play Sunday
Bennett did not take part in warmups and is not expected to play in Anaheim on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It's unclear if Bennett is a healthy scratch or if he's dealing with a recent injury. He's recorded a goal and two points in nine games this season while averaging a career-low 12:41 of ice time.
